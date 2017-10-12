Family searching for missing therapy dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne family is desperately searching for their missing therapy dog. The dog, whose name is Tucker, helps his owner with depression and anxiety.

The 4-year-old chocolate brown pitbull went missing on Sunday, Oct. 8. Angela Cantu said he went missing from the 100 block of Paulding Road and he was last seen near Bishop Luers High School.

Cantu said Tucker has been apart of their family for about three years. He does have a microchip but is not wearing his collar.

Tucker helps Cantu’s daughter cope with anxiety and depression. Her daughter’s condition significantly improved after they brought Tucker home but has begun to decline since he went missing.

Cantu said he is on a special diet because he has food allergies. He cannot eat chicken, pork or beef.

If you find Tucker, please contact Angela Cantu at 260-450-3408.