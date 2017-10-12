Contractor pleads: Stop driving through wet concrete

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local construction company has asked for the public to maintain awareness when driving through construction zones after drivers have veered through wet concrete multiple times the past few months.

Brooks Construction said in a Facebook post Thursday that drivers have crossed into fresh concrete along Interstate 469, where the company has worked since spring to repave sections of pavement. A Brooks representative told NewsChannel 15 that situation has happened “multiple times” over the summer, despite the area being marked with cones, barrels and signs.

A pictured shared by Brooks taken along Interstate 469 near S.R. 37 showed a tire track through that left the roadway and drug through the wet concrete before it pulled back onto the roadway.

“It seems like more and more impatient drivers are cutting through our work space,” Brooks wrote in the post. “This is dangerous to them, to us, and to their fellow drivers.”

Brooks has a months-long contract with the state of Indiana to resurface sections of the interstate.

“Please keep your head up and your tempers down in a work zone,” Brooks wrote in the post. “We are working as quickly as possible to get lanes open, but when you cut through fresh concrete, it means the lane will be closed longer while we repair the section. We appreciate your help in keeping our coworkers, other drivers, and yourselves safe!”