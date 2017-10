Carroll sweeps Concordia as volleyball sectionals heat up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 14 Carroll swept 4A no. 19 Concordia 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-19) as volleyball sectional action ramped up all across northeast Indiana on Thursday night.

The Chargers advance to the sectional semifinals at 11 a.m. at Snider on Saturday. Carroll will face Northrop, as the Bruins swept East Noble 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-19) in Thursday night’s second match. Abigail Bulmahn led the Bruins with 14 kills.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS

4A AT SNIDER

GVB: CARROLL 3 CONCORDIA 0 (F)

GVB: NORTHROP 3 EAST NOBLE 0 (F)

4A AT YORKTOWN

GVB: HUNTINGTON NORTH 0 YORKTOWN 3 (F)

GVB: WAYNE 0 HOMESTEAD 3 (F)

4A AT CONCORD

GVB: ELKHART MEMORIAL 0 WARSAW 3 (F)

GVB: GOSHEN 3 NORTHRIDGE 0 (F)

3A AT NORTHWOOD

GVB: WEST NOBLE 3 WAWASEE 0 (F)

GVB: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 1 FAIRFIELD 3 (F)

3A AT ANGOLA

GVB: LEO 3 COLUMBIA CITY 0 (F)

GVB: BISHOP DWENGER 3 GARRETT 0 (F)

3A AT MISSISSINEWA

GVB: BISHOP LUERS 3 NORWELL 0 (F)

GVB: BELLMONT 3 MARION 0 (F)

2A AT CENTRAL NOBLE

GVB: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 3 BREMEN 0 (F)

GVB: WESTVIEW 1 CENTRAL NOBLE 3 (F)

2A AT SOUTH ADAMS

GVB: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 3 BLUFFTON 0 (F)

GVB: SOUTH ADAMS 3 WOODLAN 0 (F)

2A AT ROCHESTER

GVB: WABASH 3 WHITKO 0 (F)

GVB: MANCHESTER 3 CASS 0 (F)

1A AT FREMONT

GVB: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1 ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3 (f)

GVB: LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 3 HAMILTON 0 (F)

1A AT SOUTHWOOD

GVB: NORTHFIELD 3 SOUTHWOOD 0 (F)

GVB: FRONTIER 3 CLINTON CENTRAL 0 (F)