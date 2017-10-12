Canada union head: GM threatens to move production to Mexico

DETROIT (AP) — The president of the Canadian auto workers union says General Motors is threatening to make more Chevrolet Equinox SUVs in Mexico as a strike continues at an Ontario factory.

Unifor President Jerry Dias says GM has declared war on Canada with the threat.

About 2,500 workers at the plant west of Toronto went on strike Sept. 17 over job security. The union wants GM to designate the plant as the main Equinox producer.

A GM official with knowledge of the bargaining says they’re still talking but are at an impasse over the issue. He says GM is preparing to make more of the hot-selling SUVs at two factories in Mexico but hasn’t made a final decision. He requested anonymity because GM doesn’t normally speak publicly about negotiations.

