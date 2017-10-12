Bengals place Eifert on injured reserve after surgery

CINCINNATI – Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will miss the rest of the season with a back injury that has put his career in jeopardy.

Tyler’s father, Greg, tells WANE-TV that his son underwent successful back surgery.

The fifth-year veteran missed half of last season with ankle and back injuries. He had surgery on a disc in his back last December. He aggravated it in the second game this season, forcing him to consider another procedure. He’s been inactive for the past three games.

Eifert had four catches for 46 yards. In the past two seasons, he’s played in eight games and had 33 catches.

The Bengals made him the 21st overall choice in the 2013 draft, hoping his pass receiving skills would upgrade their offense. A dislocated elbow in the 2014 opener ended that season.