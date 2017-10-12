Astronaut Mark Kelly to talk life lessons, resilience in IPFW lecture

Related Coverage IPFW lecture series to feature astronaut Mark Kelly, fair pay activist Ledbetter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Astronaut Capt. Mark Kelly will speak at IPFW Thursday evening as part of the university’s Omnibus Lecture Series.

Kelly will present his lecture, “Endeavour to Succeed,” at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Auditorium at the Rhinehart Music Center.

Kelly is a retired NASA space mission commander who, along with his twin brother, Scott, has laid the groundwork for future space exploration as subjects of an unprecedented NASA study on the effects of space on the human body. He flew combat missions during the Gulf War and has piloted missions to the International Space Station four times.

In his lecture, Kelly will share lessons learned from his travels, with the Navy and in outer space, as well as on the ground. He will also discuss the resilience of his wife, Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona, in January 2011.

The lecture is free, but attendees need a ticket. IPFW will offer tickets in a “stand-by line” for those who do not have tickets.

Art preservation advocate Robert Edsel, author and business leader Wes Moore and women’s equality activist Lilly Ledbetter will also appear at IPFW as part of the 2017-2018 Omnibus Lecture Series.

NOTE: Doors open one hour before each lecture. Free parking is available in parking garage 3, located in the Fine Arts Plaza.