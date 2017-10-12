Allen County tabs new early voting sites

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Allen County’s Election Board will relocate its satellite early voting centers, it decided Wednesday.

County Elections Director Beth Dlug said early voting will no longer be held at the Dupont, Hessen Cassel, Georgetown and Aboite branches of the Allen County Public Library. Instead, the Election Board decided the new locations will be Indiana Wesleyan University at 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ivy Tech Community College at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Manchester University at 10627 Diebold Road and the Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing.

The satellite locations will be open Wednesday through Friday before Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on the Saturday before from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dlug said.

Satellite early voting centers have been a popular option for local voters. Nearly 15,000 votes were cast at the locations during the 2016 general election.

The new locations were targeted because they can better meet that demand, Dlug said.

The new locations have larger rooms so the county can have more voting machines at each location, and more parking is available. Also, Dlug said the locations can open earlier.

Indiana’s 2018 general election will take place Nov. 6. The primary election is May 8.