Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Peru teen

PERU, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Peru, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said the Miami County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 19-year-old Mary Lantz.

Lantz was last seen around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in Peru. Police believe she may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

Peru is approximately 60 miles west-southwest of Fort Wayne.

Lantz is described as a 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 225 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about Lantz or where she might be should call 911 or the Miami County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 473-5474.