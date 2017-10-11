Search warrant nets drugs, cash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WANE) – Rockford Police Department Chief Paul May III said investigators arrested a man Tuesday night in Rockford for drug trafficking.

Rockford is located about 40 miles southeast of Fort Wayne in Mercer County, Ohio.

May said investigators received information about possible drug activity at 106 West Market Street in Rockford. Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant.

Inside police found large amounts of marijuana and cash.

May said two adults were detained but one person was arrested. Police charged Ryann Robertson, 30, Rockford, with felony drug trafficking. He’s being held in the Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond.