Report: Eifert to have back surgery, out for rest of season

CINCINNATI (WANE) – According to a report by ESPN Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert will undergo back surgery that will sideline him the rest of the 2017 season.

The Bengals tight end was reportedly in Los Angeles meeting with back specialists on Wednesday.

It will be the third back surgery of Eifert’s career. He hasn’t played since week two of the regular season.

Eifert has proved to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL when healthy, but has struggled to stay on the field since being drafted in the first round out of Notre Dame.

According to a TV station from Cincinnati Eifert will have missed 39 of a possible 80 regular season games due to injury at the end of this season.