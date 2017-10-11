Purdue University Fort Wayne to offer new way to pay tuition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is planning a new way to pay for tuition next fall.

The Journal Gazette reports that starting in fall 2018 undergraduate students will pay one rate for a course load of 12 to 18 credit hours per semester. That’s a change from paying by credit hour at the Indiana University-Purdue University campus in Fort Wayne.

The new model is known as banded tuition. A realignment planned for 2018 will split IPFW’s Purdue University and Indiana University programs.

Undergraduates enrolled in fewer than 12 credit hours will continue to pay a per-credit-hour rate. Those with more than 18 hours will pay the banded tuition rate and the per-credit-hour rate for each additional credit. Banded tuition won’t apply to graduate students.

