Probation officer sues Fort Wayne, 4 officers over search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A probation officer is suing the city of Fort Wayne and several police officers, alleging that they racially profiled her during a relative’s arrest.

Keiona Harrison’s lawsuit claims her constitutional rights were violated by four police officers in May after she noticed her male cousin being arrested outside a pharmacy and he motioned for her to call his family.

Harrison, who is black, is an Allen County probation officer.

Her suit seeking unspecified damages contends one officer leaned her against a squad car for up to 15 minutes and another officer subjected her to two body cavity searches despite lacking probable cause or a court order.

The Journal Gazette reports court records show Harrison wasn’t charged in that incident.

Fort Wayne police say the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

