Mad Anthony Brewery wins gold award

DENVER, Colo. (WANE) – Mad Anthony Brewing Company won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

The festival said it represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, according to its website.

Seven other Indiana breweries won nine other awards at the festival.

According to the GABF, breweries enter their beers to be judged by the festival’s Professional Judge Panel. Judges sample beers from all over the world with no identification of the brewery.

GABF said the awarded medals are some of the most coveted in the industry.

Gold Medal Winners:

Auburn Lager from Mad Anthony Brewing Co. in Fort Wayne. Category: American-Style Amber Lager category.

Ghost Pepper Imperial Stout from ZwanzigZ Brewing in Columbus. Category: Chili Beer

Silver Medal Winners:

Klipspringer from Metazoa Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: American-Belgo-Style Ale

Breton Blonde from Metazoa Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Belgian-Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale

Deduction from Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville. Category: Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel

Smoke on the Lager from Chilly Water Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Smoke Beer

Magpie Muckle from Sun King Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

Bronze Medal Winners:

Fieldhouse Wheat from Triton Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: American-Style Wheat Beer

Cherry Busey from Sun King Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Belgian-Style Fruit Beer

Hot Pink from Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers. Category: Experimental Beer