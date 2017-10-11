Komets gearing up to face rival Toledo in season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will open 2017-18 hosting the Toledo Walleye on Sweetwater Ice at the Coliseum Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30pm. The Komets are home for four games in October before making their first road trip Nov. 5 to Kalamazoo.
