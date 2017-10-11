ISP K-9 missing after officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – An Indiana State Police K-9 is missing after a police-involved shooting in Indianapolis late Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 9 p.m., a state trooper spotted a man near 38th Street and Post Road matching the description of a suspect possibly involved in a police pursuit earlier that night. ISP said the suspects had earlier jumped from the vehicle and ran off.

A trooper approached the man and attempted to do a “pat-down” but the man pushed away and ran off, according to ISP. The trooper then remotely deployed a K-9 officer who chased after the suspect and made contact. ISP said the suspect then fired shots at the K-9 officer and trooper, but trooper returned fire and struck the suspect.

Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

ISP said the shooting caused the dog to run away from the area. Police have searched for the dog overnight but have not able to locate him. They are not sure if the K-9 is hurt.

Police said anyone who spots the Belgian Malinois dog wearing a leather harness and yellow tag police collar to call 911. The public should not approach the dog.

No one other information was immediately available.

The trooper was not injured.