Fast food restaurant robbed, employees forced into freezer

FORT WAYNE, Ind.(WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at the Burger King at 6402 West Jefferson Boulevard in Covington Plaza. Police were called to the restaurant around 9:15 Wednesday evening.

Two suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store and forced employees into the freezer, said police on scene. They then took the manager to the safe. The robbers got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured. The suspects are only described as one was tall and one was short.