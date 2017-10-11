Crash on S.R. 120 in Fremont leaves 1 dead

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – A person died after being involved in a three vehicle crash in Fremont Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to State Road 120 and Swager Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Investigators said a pickup truck driven by Tyler Sanders, 29, Hudson, was westbound on S.R. 120 when he rear-ended a car that had stopped at the intersection waiting to turn.

Police said the impact pushed the car into the path of an oncoming semi operated by William Randick, 61, Birch Run, Mich.

Investigators said the driver of the car was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma. Sanders and Randick were not hurt.

Investigators said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

State Road 120 was closed for four hours while police investigated.