Actress Jane Seymour to keynote IPFW’s Tapestry event

FORT WAYNE,Ind. — Internationally acclaimed Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress, humanitarian, author, artist, and entrepreneur Jane Seymour will be the keynote speaker for the 2018 Tapestry: A Day for You event presented by Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) and Parkview Health. The 17th annual Tapestry event will take place Friday, April 27, 2018, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Seymour has showcased her talents on the Broadway stage, in motion pictures, and on television, blazing the trail for family friendly programming with her Golden Globe-winning role on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Her film credits include the iconic James Bond film Live and Let Die and the cult classic Somewhere in Time.

Dubbed a “Renaissance Woman” by the press, Seymour launched the Jane Seymour Home Collection in 2007—a national lifestyle brand inspired by her homes, art, and family centered lifestyle. She has also developed an accessories and jewelry collection.

Fulfilling her lifelong dream to dance and overcoming a serious back injury, Seymour took the dance floor by storm on Dancing with the Stars. She also rallied her strength as she overcame a series of personal tragedies, including the loss of her mother, while on the show. A true professional, she continues to inspire everyone who has ever had a dream to take the steps to make it happen.

Seymour has written several books, including Making Yourself at Home, a decorating book featuring her home and lifestyle tips; the autobiographical Remarkable Changes: Turning Life’s Challenges into Opportunities, profiling her own and 20 personal stories of others who have experienced positive transformation in the face of life-changing events; Two at a Time: A Journey through Twin Pregnancy and Birth; and Jane Seymour’s Guide to Romantic Living. The birth of her twins in 1995 inspired Seymour to team with her husband, director/producer/actor James Keach, to write a series of successful children’s books entitled This One ‘n That One, inspired by the changes having twins brought into their lives.

When she isn’t acting, writing, or designing, Seymour can be found in her painting studio. With a thriving career as an artist and her own art gallery in Los Angeles, she has exhibited in numerous galleries and venues across the nation. Most importantly, Seymour continues to raise much-needed funds and gives through donations of her artwork to numerous local and national charities. In addition, Seymour is a dedicated activist for a number of charities seeking to improve children’s lives around the world and has been actively involved in charitable endeavors for more than 25 years.

Seymour resides in Malibu and is a devoted mother to six adult children and a grandmother of five.

Seymour will share stories of her life and how she learned to embrace life’s challenges, turn them into strengthening tools, and manage even the toughest personal and professional situations. Be prepared to be inspired!

Tapestry has raised nearly $900,000 in scholarship money over the event’s 16-year history, allowing the university to award scholarships to almost 80 students.

Tickets for Tapestry: A Day for You are $75 for open seating and $800 for a reserved table of ten. Registration opens February 23, 2018. Sponsorships for breakout sessions and booths are still available. For more information, visit the Tapestry website or contact Kathleen Jackson at 260-481-6854 or kathleen.jackson@ipfw.edu.

