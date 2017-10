FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead resurgence is real.

For the 19th time – but just the first time since 2009 – the Spartans boys tennis team clinched a semi-state title over Delta on Saturday, 5-0. We are proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They face Park Tudor in the state tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Carmel High School.