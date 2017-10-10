Police searching for ‘suspicious’ stranger in Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) Officers from three police agencies are searching for a man who residents in Woodburn deemed ‘suspicious’ early Tuesday.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve Stone, around 8:45 a.m. a stranger went up to a home on Hickory Ridge Drive, in the Havenwood Forest addition off of old US 24, and knocked on the door. The stranger then asked the resident if a particular person lived there.

After telling the stranger no, the resident called police because the incident seemed to be a bit suspicious, Stone said.

Then, at 8:57, someone saw the man running down the road and also called police, Stone said.

Officers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Woodburn Police Department and an Indiana State Police K-9 all responded to the area to search for the man. The manhunt was focused on a field and wooded area, Stone said.

Stone said that officers want to speak with the man to find out why he was in the area and why he was running. It’s not clear what crimes, if any, the man may have committed.