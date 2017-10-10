Police find meth, weed in raid; 3 charged

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people face drug charges after police raided a LaGrange apartment early Monday and reportedly found drugs.

Around 7:20 a.m. Monday, deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at an apartment at 0835 N. S.R. 9 in LaGrange. There, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and legend drugs, according to a sheriff’s department report.

Tracy W. White, 38, was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing in Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Legend Drugs and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Samantha White was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Legend drug, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. She was not incarcerated.

A third person – Ryan Vail – who was in the apartment when deputies arrived, was arrested on a felony charge of Visiting a Common Nuisance.