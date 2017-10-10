Police: Driver blames crash on foggy conditions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two teens were taken to a hospital Monday evening after the car they were in slammed into a tree in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Savanna L. Gipson, 17, told an officer that she was driving north on CR 327 when she veered off the road because of fog. She tried to stop but ended up hitting a tree head-on. A passerby helped Gipson and a passenger, Zain Shetley, 18, out of the Chevy Cavalier.

Both Gipson and Shetley were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Gipson was treated and released while Shetley was admitted for treatment of multiple fractures.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the LaOtto Fire Department, DeKalb EMS and Jeff’s towing.