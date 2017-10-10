Northwest Indiana residents worry about recreational gunfire

LOWELL, Ind. (AP) — Residents in northwest Indiana are concerned about recreational gunfire, saying the bullets are loud and often come too close to homes.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that many homes are being built in areas that used to be open rural tracts of woodland and farms.

Area resident Damian Mitchell says a bullet entered his home. The local police chief says the issue is being investigated.

Lowell resident Duane Ward says the noise of people target shooting is getting out of hand. He’s asked Lake County Councilman Eldon Strong’s office to review the city’s ordinances.

Lake County’s ordinance prohibits discharging a firearm for target shooting or practice shooting within 200 feet of a subdivision with lots that are an acre or less. Ward says the ordinance allows shooting too close to homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.