Morning fire destroys mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police and fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to Ridge Brook Village Park, 2737 W. Washington Center Road, just before 3 a.m.

A mobile home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. The home was vacant and nobody was hurt.

While crews were working on putting out the fire, a second blaze broke out in a shed a few trailers down.

Fire officials could not immediately say if the two fires were related.

It was not immediately clear if arson was believed to be a possible cause, but several police officers could be seen searching the mobile home park and questioning people.