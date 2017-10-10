Man pulled from St. Marys River was 20-year-old

Related Coverage Body pulled from Saint Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man whose body was pulled from the St. Marys River earlier this month has been identified.

Just before 7 p.m. Oct. 3, a person on the Hale Avenue bridge spotted a body floating in the water and called 911. First responders arrived and found the body and called in the Fort Wayne Fire Department Water Rescue Team to recover it.

On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Santino Wain Stiles of Fort Wayne. The cause and manner of Stiles’ death are still pending, the coroner’s office said.

It’s unclear if police suspect foul play.

The investigation remains active by police, the coroner’s office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.