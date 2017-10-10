IKEA set to open in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) Swedish furniture and household retailer IKEA is set to open its first Indiana store in Fishers on Wednesday.

The mammoth, 289,000-square-foot store just off Interstate 69’s Exit 205, 100 miles south of Fort Wayne, will open its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Eager shoppers are already camped out in front of the store, and signs along the interstate are warning motorists of increased traffic in the area.

The world’s largest furniture retailer can have that impact.

IKEA’s Fishers store will feature hundreds upon hundreds of items, including storage solutions, bedroom sets, mattresses, mattress covers, pillows, sheets, blankets and more. The store also includes a restaurant with IKEA’s famed meatballs, and a Swedish food market and snack area.

A supervised children’s play area is also available to shoppers, free for an hour.

It was November 2015 when IKEA announced plans to build its first Indiana store just north of Indianapolis. At a press conference, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness called the development plan “a big win for central Indiana.”

And it was. IKEA’s Fishers location brought 500 construction jobs to the area and 250 staff positions inside the store.

IKEA operates 47 stores in 26 states across the U.S., and nearly 400 stores around the world.