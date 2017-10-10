Hugh St. fire being investigated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A passerby’s phone call to 911 was able to get a house fire extinguished quickly. A fire at a vacant two-story home on Hugh Street was called in just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews on the scene said arson is being investigated as a cause. However, an exact cause has not been determined. A Fort Wayne Fire Department Battalion Chief said “multiple points of origin and other factors point to arson.”

As of Tuesday night investigators were still on the scene determining the cause.

