Former all-star Maggio returns to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that defenseman Dan Maggio has agreed to terms and has been added to the Fort Wayne lineup.

Maggio, 26, made his first pro appearance with Komets when he joined the team for the 2012 CHL playoffs and was on board for the CHL Presidents’ Cup championship, appearing in 15 games contributing two goals, five points and 14 penalty minutes.

The Windsor, Ontario native also skated 43 regular season games with the Komets in 2012-13 and ranked second with 147 penalty minutes.

Maggio was selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft during his five year juniors stint in the OHL. The defenseman spent the entire 2013-14 season in the AHL with Lake Erie leading the Monsters with 215 penalty minutes before adding 36 AHL games in 2014-15 with Lake Erie.

Maggio moved to San Antonio for the 2015-16 campaign and skated 36 AHL games. Last year the blue-liner logged his second stint in the ECHL skating 33 games with Orlando. During his five year career, Maggio has totaled 160 AHL games and 76 ECHL games.

Komets release four from roster-– The Komets also announced Tuesday that four players have been released from the team roster. Forward Phil Bushbacher was released from his tryout agreement and three players were placed on waivers including forward Stephen Pierog, defenseman Blake Thompson and goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos.

Home/Season Opener Oct. 14— The Komets will open 2017-18 hosting the Toledo Walleye on Sweetwater Ice at the Coliseum Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30pm. The Komets are home for four games in October before making their first road trip Nov. 5 to Kalamazoo.