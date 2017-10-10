Ex-health care industry CEO starts Indiana congressional bid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A former health care industry CEO says he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for the northern Indiana congressional seat now held by Republican Jackie Walorski.

Mel Hall announced his candidacy Tuesday before a group of supporters in South Bend. The 64-year-old Hall says he’ll campaign on his business experience in challenging Walorski for the 2nd district seat she first won in 2012.

Hall was a United Methodist minister before joining the South Bend-based health care patient survey company Press Ganey in the 1990s. He was the company’s CEO for a decade, leaving in 2012 to lead a Tennessee-based health care staffing business until it changed ownership this year. He hasn’t sought public office before.

Walorski has defeated some well-funded Democrats in her election wins in the Republican-leaning district.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.