FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A dump truck caught fire Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes of I-69 in Allen County, causing a traffic mess.

All lanes were closed for a time at around 7 a.m. near mile marker 300 south of the West Jefferson/U.S. 24 interchange according to a tweet from INDOT Northeast.

I-69 SB has ALL LANES CLOSED at MM 300 in #AllenCounty, due to a dump truck on fire. Follow emergency detour route markers to avoid area! — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) October 10, 2017

One lane was opened to traffic a short time later.

No word on what caused the truck to catch fire or if the driver was injured.