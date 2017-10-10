Colorado leaving the ECHL for the AHL after season

PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL Board of Governors has voted to approve the Colorado Eagles’ request to withdraw from the ECHL at the conclusion of the 2017-18 Season.

The Eagles, defending Kelly Cup champions, who joined the ECHL in the 2011-12 Season, will play in the ECHL for the entirety of the 2017-18 Season. The move will allow the Eagles to move to the American Hockey League for the 2018-19 season and enter into an affiliation with the nearby Colorado Avalanche.

“The Eagles have been a strong and competitive Member of the ECHL over the past six seasons,” said ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna. “We look forward to their participation in the ECHL this season and wish the team and their fans all the best on their future move to the AHL.”

Colorado joins previous ECHL markets, including Hampton Roads (Norfolk), Peoria, Charlotte, Bakersfield, Ontario and Stockton which have moved to the AHL, with Norfolk recently returning to the ECHL fold. The transaction is part of a move by the Western NHL teams to be in closer proximity to their “AAA” American Hockey League affiliates.

In addition, former ECHL cities such as Raleigh, Columbus, Nashville and Las Vegas have become members of the NHL.

Efforts are underway by Colorado to relocate the ECHL Membership for play in the ECHL in 2018-19 and beyond.