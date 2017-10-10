City Council passes bill that cracks down on problem properties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Council members voted 7-1 Tuesday night to pass a bill that cracks down on properties that are prone to attracting crime.

The Commercial Chronic Problem Properties ordinance is designed to address places where police are frequently called to because of illegal activities or are considered to be what are described as having become a “general nuisance to the community.”

The ordinance would fine businesses that receive 12 citations in a 90 day period. Those citations could be issued by police, the fire department or neighborhood code enforcement.

The goal of the proposal is a two-pronged effect: clean up busy areas of town while saving police resources.

The bill will now go to Mayor Tom Henry for final approval.

Mayor Henry has indicated that he will sign the bill.