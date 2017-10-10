10/10 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (21) 8-0 420 1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 8-0 372 2
3. Warren Central – 5-3 262 4
4. Lawrence Central – 6-2 228 3
5. Penn – 7-1 196 5
6. Valparaiso – 7-1 170 6
7. Lafayette Jeff – 8-0 158 7
8. Avon – 6-2 152 9
9. Homestead – 7-1 116 T10
10. Center Grove – 4-4 72 T10
Others receiving votes: Carmel 64. Franklin Central 46. Indpls Pike 20. Lake Central 14. Columbus North 12. Brownsburg 8.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (17) 8-0 408 2
2. Columbus East – 7-1 350 4
3. Decatur Central (1) 7-1 344 6
4. Indpls Roncalli – 7-1 290 1
5. Indpls Cathedral (3) 3-5 228 5
6. Concord – 7-1 186 3
7. Floyd Central – 6-2 124 9
8. McCutcheon – 5-3 108 10
9. LaPorte – 5-3 100 NR
10. Michigan City – 5-3 76 7
Others receiving votes: Castle 36. Bedford N. Lawrence 22. Zionsville 20. Lafayette Harrison 10. Plainfield 8.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lowell (18) 8-0 408 1
2. Ev. Reitz (1) 7-1 336 4
3. Ev. Central (1) 7-1 332 3
4. Northridge (1) 8-0 302 5
5. Angola – 8-0 204 6
6. E. Central – 6-2 186 8
7. New Haven – 7-1 154 2
8. New Prairie – 7-1 146 10
9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-3 86 9
10. Griffith – 7-1 40 NR
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 32. Marion 22. E. Noble 22. Greenwood 12. Jasper 8. Plymouth 6. Culver Academy 6. Hobart 4. Lebanon 4.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Gibson Southern (17) 8-0 402 1
2. W. Lafayette (2) 7-1 360 2
3. Danville (2) 8-0 320 3
4. Ev. Memorial – 7-1 276 4
5. Lawrenceburg – 7-1 232 5
6. N. Harrison – 8-0 186 8
7. Indpls Ritter – 6-2 118 6
8. Indpls Chatard – 3-5 110 7
9. Brownstown – 7-1 106 9
10. Vincennes – 7-1 70 NR
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 36. Indpls Brebeuf 28. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Ft. Wayne Concordia 24. Knox 12. Sullivan 4.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (18) 8-0 402 1
2. Tipton (2) 8-0 338 2
3. Indpls Scecina – 7-1 336 3
4. Southridge (1) 7-1 294 4
5. Woodlan – 7-1 266 5
6. Rensselaer – 7-1 202 8
7. Ev. Mater Dei – 5-3 158 6
8. Western Boone – 6-2 122 7
9. Milan – 7-1 102 NR
10. Shenandoah – 6-2 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Linton 24. Paoli 12. Triton Central 6. N. Posey 4. Centerville 4. Central Noble 4. Cass 2.
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (20) 8-0 418 1
2. Monroe Central (1) 8-0 328 2
3. Eastern Greene – 8-0 300 3
4. Indpls Lutheran – 6-2 260 4
5. Fountain Central – 7-1 216 5
6. Carroll (Flora) – 7-1 202 6
7. Churubusco – 7-1 162 7
8. N. Central (Farmersburg) – 8-0 138 8
9. Sheridan – 6-2 134 9
10. Eastside – 6-2 50 10
Others receiving votes: Hagerstown 26. Adams Central 26. Southwood 16. Northfield 10. Indpls Arlington 10. Attica 6. S. Adams 4. Tri-County 2. Lafayette Catholic 2.
