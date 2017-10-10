10/10 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 10, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (21) 8-0 420 1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 8-0 372 2

3. Warren Central – 5-3 262 4

4. Lawrence Central – 6-2 228 3

5. Penn – 7-1 196 5

6. Valparaiso – 7-1 170 6

7. Lafayette Jeff – 8-0 158 7

8. Avon – 6-2 152 9

9. Homestead – 7-1 116 T10

10. Center Grove – 4-4 72 T10

Others receiving votes: Carmel 64. Franklin Central 46. Indpls Pike 20. Lake Central 14. Columbus North 12. Brownsburg 8.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (17) 8-0 408 2

2. Columbus East – 7-1 350 4

3. Decatur Central (1) 7-1 344 6

4. Indpls Roncalli – 7-1 290 1

5. Indpls Cathedral (3) 3-5 228 5

6. Concord – 7-1 186 3

7. Floyd Central – 6-2 124 9

8. McCutcheon – 5-3 108 10

9. LaPorte – 5-3 100 NR

10. Michigan City – 5-3 76 7

Others receiving votes: Castle 36. Bedford N. Lawrence 22. Zionsville 20. Lafayette Harrison 10. Plainfield 8.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lowell (18) 8-0 408 1

2. Ev. Reitz (1) 7-1 336 4

3. Ev. Central (1) 7-1 332 3

4. Northridge (1) 8-0 302 5

5. Angola – 8-0 204 6

6. E. Central – 6-2 186 8

7. New Haven – 7-1 154 2

8. New Prairie – 7-1 146 10

9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-3 86 9

10. Griffith – 7-1 40 NR

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 32. Marion 22. E. Noble 22. Greenwood 12. Jasper 8. Plymouth 6. Culver Academy 6. Hobart 4. Lebanon 4.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Gibson Southern (17) 8-0 402 1

2. W. Lafayette (2) 7-1 360 2

3. Danville (2) 8-0 320 3

4. Ev. Memorial – 7-1 276 4

5. Lawrenceburg – 7-1 232 5

6. N. Harrison – 8-0 186 8

7. Indpls Ritter – 6-2 118 6

8. Indpls Chatard – 3-5 110 7

9. Brownstown – 7-1 106 9

10. Vincennes – 7-1 70 NR

Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 36. Indpls Brebeuf 28. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Ft. Wayne Concordia 24. Knox 12. Sullivan 4.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (18) 8-0 402 1

2. Tipton (2) 8-0 338 2

3. Indpls Scecina – 7-1 336 3

4. Southridge (1) 7-1 294 4

5. Woodlan – 7-1 266 5

6. Rensselaer – 7-1 202 8

7. Ev. Mater Dei – 5-3 158 6

8. Western Boone – 6-2 122 7

9. Milan – 7-1 102 NR

10. Shenandoah – 6-2 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Linton 24. Paoli 12. Triton Central 6. N. Posey 4. Centerville 4. Central Noble 4. Cass 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (20) 8-0 418 1

2. Monroe Central (1) 8-0 328 2

3. Eastern Greene – 8-0 300 3

4. Indpls Lutheran – 6-2 260 4

5. Fountain Central – 7-1 216 5

6. Carroll (Flora) – 7-1 202 6

7. Churubusco – 7-1 162 7

8. N. Central (Farmersburg) – 8-0 138 8

9. Sheridan – 6-2 134 9

10. Eastside – 6-2 50 10

Others receiving votes: Hagerstown 26. Adams Central 26. Southwood 16. Northfield 10. Indpls Arlington 10. Attica 6. S. Adams 4. Tri-County 2. Lafayette Catholic 2.

