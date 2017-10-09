USF’s Dunten named NAIA Defensive Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – University of Saint Francis linebacker Eric Dunten and place-kicker Gavin Gardner have been named NAIA national Player(s) of the Week on Monday.

Dunten (ILB, Fort Wayne, IN / Carroll H.S.) was named NAIA Defensive POTW for his game against 20th-ranked Concordia University on Saturday. He led USF tacklers with 17 total tackles including 12 solo in the top-ranked, 6-0 Cougars’ 35-18 win over the Cardinals. He had five solo tackles in the fourth quarter and one sack to lead the USF defense to a fourth quarter shutout of the Cardinals. He matched his solo tackles total from USF’s first five games with his 12 solo tackles. His 12 solo tackles topped his previous high of seven last season.

Gardner tied a USF record for field goals in a game becoming the third player to accomplish the feat, the fourth time it has been achieved. The red-shirt freshman connected on 3-of-3 FG attempts including the game-tying FG and a 28-yard FG into a 20-mph win to give USF the lead for good at 21-18 lead with 6:56 to play in the game, his third of the game.

Earlier on Monday Dunten and Gardner were named Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Player(s) of the Week along with running back Justin Green giving USF a sweep of the weekly league honors.

NAIA PLAYER OF THE WEEK — 23

1998 (1 / 1) – Kiante Lindsay, RB, Fr.

1999 (3 / 4) – Jeremy Dutcher, WR Jr. 2, Jason Coriano, ILB, So.

2000 – None

2001 (2 / 6) – Jason Coriano, ILB, Sr.; Jeremy Hibbeln. QB, Sr.

2002 – None

2003 (1 / 7) — Chris Bramell, So., QB

2004 – None

2005 (1 / 8) – Paul Carter, So., DB

2006 (1 / 9) – Brian Kurtz, Sr., LB

2007 — None

2008 (3 / 12) – Daniel Carter >Special Teams<

Carl Thomas LB

Cody Capps >Special Teams<

2010 (1 / 13) – Shaine Tierney, Sr., QB

2011 (3 / 16) — Ross Bauman, Sr., DB

Austin Coleman, Jr., Special Teams (KOR)

2012 (1 / 17) — Austin Coleman, Sr. Special Teams (KOR)

2013 (1 / 18) — Josh Miller, Sr., QB

2015 (2 / 20) — 9/14/15 Nick Ferrer, So., QB;

10/5/15 Spencer Cowherd, So. CB

2016 – None

2017 – 1/21 — 9/18/17 Nick Ferrer, Sr., QB

2/23 — 10/9/17 Eric Dunten, Jr., LB; Gavin Gardner, R-Fr., K