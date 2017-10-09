South Side’s Class of 1982 Reunion with a Purpose is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Since graduating from South Side High school in Fort Wayne 35 years ago, the class of 1982 has consistently met for class reunions and parties. A few years ago they decided to party with a purpose and collect donations for those in need and special causes. “Every time we have a party we have a certain purpose,” said 1982 graduate Kelley Beasley. “Some various purposes in the past have been a child with cancer, helping somebody trying to rebuild their home and the Shepherd’s House. We’ve worked with Sally Segerson in the past.”

Sally Segerson has run the Street Reach Organization for almost six years. Through donations she provides food and clothing to those who are homeless and live on the streets. “Any time a group of people tries to make a difference in this community it’s to be commended,” said Segerson.

On Saturday, September 30th the 1982 graduates from South Side gathered for their 35th reunion at Brookwood Golf Club at 10304 Bluffton Road. Several days later a few of them met Segerson to give her four car loads of donations that included clothes, socks, soaps, deodorants and other basic essentials. They also gave her $300 in cash and gift cards to help the homeless.

Co-organizer Pete Bombard said it’s important to give back. “As I’ve always said there but for the grace of God could go I. Everyone needs a hand sometimes. Everyone has something happen and we just all need to help each other out.” The class of 1982 is already busy planning its next party with a purpose. The former classmates are always looking for charities and positive causes to support. They can be contacted through a Facebook page dedicated to South Side’s classes of 1980 – 1982.