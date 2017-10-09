Salvation Army and Toys For Tots accepting applications

The Salvation Army Christmas assistance programs and Toys For Tots are now accepting applications. The Angel Tree program with the Salvation Army provides new clothes during the holidays for children ages newborn through 14 years. They also have other programs like Adopt-A-Family and Food Vouchers. Toys For Tots provides new toys to children in that same age range.

Sunny Helstrom, Director of Toys For Tots, now in its 70th year, said in an interview Monday with NewsChannel 15, “It’s a huge blessing to be able to help those families that are in need. And especially for our program, the children…We do believe that giving them a shiny new toy, new toy, we stress that, allows that child to know they haven’t been forgotten.”

Toys For Tots and the Salvation Army use the same application process to make it more convenient for the families applying. Unlike in years prior, anyone can apply on any day. You are not restricted by the first letter of your last name this year. Allen County in person applications end this week, so make sure to check the resources below for the information you need if you want to apply.

Timothy Smith, Social Service Director for the Salvation Army in Fort Wayne, offered some advice, “I would definitely call and have them ask us what we think about them. We encourage anybody who’s struggling. We don’t exactly have strict guidelines because we want to make sure that we’re helping those families that are struggling getting by. Maybe there’s exceptions that we don’t understand so we don’t do strictly income.”

Click here to see the requirements for application and to find the Toys For Tots website.

Click here to go to the Salvation Army website and see all their Christmas programs.