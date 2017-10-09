Police searching for pair of runaways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find two children who ran away from home and are considered to be “at risk.”

Amari Gates, 13, and 8-year-old Lamar Gates left their home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Young Lamar is considered to be “at high risk of endangerment” due to his age, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Amari Gates is 5-feet-9 and 150 pounds. Lamar Gates is 4-feet and 90 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two missing juveniles are asked to contact the police department at 427-1222.