Police search for Auburn gas station robbery suspect

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police have released a surveillance photo of the person who robbed a gas station in Auburn early Monday morning.

According to an ISP detective, the robber walked into the Speedway station located at 1117 W. 7th Street just after 3:30 a.m. The man displayed a handgun and demanded cash. After getting the money, he left the Speedway and was last seen heading south.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or the Auburn Police Department at 260-920-3200. Callers can remain anonymous.