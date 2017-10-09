Man, 50, seriously hurt in shooting; woman jailed

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 34-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after police said she shot a man early Monday at a rural Steuben County property.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called around 2:45 a.m. Monday to an address at 4375 E 300 N, south of the town of Fremont near Interstate 69, on a report of a shooting there. Responders arrived to find 50-year-old Douglas Wayne Richter of Fremont suffering from gunshot wounds.

Richter was taken to a Fort Wayne Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

According to a sheriff’s department report, detectives were led to 34-year-old Heather Michelle Garr, and she was arrested at her Ivy wood Court home in Angola. Garr was charged with attempted murder.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or how police were able to identify Garr as their suspect. No other details were released.

Garr is being held without bond at the Steuben County Jail. She’s expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation, police said.