Komets release three as season opener nears

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that the training camp roster has been trimmed by three players. Players released from camp today are:

Don Olivieri (D)

Brad Bourke (F)

Sean Bonar (G)

The Komets will skate their third and final preseason game when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:30pm preseason tune-up tonight at the Memorial Coliseum.

Home/Season Opener Oct. 14— The Komets will open 2017-18 hosting the Toledo Walleye on Sweetwater Ice at the Coliseum Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30pm. The Komets are home for four games in October before making their first road trip Nov. 5 to Kalamazoo.