Komets goals come better late than never in exhibition win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets scored three goals in the third period to eventually pull away from Kalamazoo and record a 4-1 victory in their third and final exhibition game of the 2017-18 season.

After a scoreless first period Kalamazoo’s Peter Schneider found the net just 43 seconds into the second frame, but Garrett Thompson’s goal at 16:20 knotted the game at one heading into the third period.

Shawn Szydlowski, Jamie Schaafsma, and Tyson Fawcett all scored in the third period as the Komets pulled away.

Komets goalie Michael Houser stopped 33 of 34 shots to earn the win.

The Komets finish 2-1 in the preseason and outscored their opponents 10-6.

The Komets open the regular season on Saturday at home. They face the Toledo Walleye at 7:30 p.m.