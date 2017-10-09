INDOT offering money for roads & sidewalks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will be accepting applications from local governments who want federal dollars for infrastructure projects.

INDOT says in a news release that the state expects to receive between $80 million and $100 million in federal transportation funding.

The state says the latest round of funding is for rural areas. To qualify, communities need to design, develop, purchase land and bid out the projects within five years.

The state will start accepting applications this week.

INDOT says $5 million will be made available for sidewalk improvements in rural areas.