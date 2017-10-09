Hundreds unite for 20th annual Allen County Right to Life Banquet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of people came together Friday evening to unite in their fight against abortion and to promote life.

It was all part of the “Uniting Our City for Life Banquet” at Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center in Fort Wayne.

City, state, and U.S. leaders joined people from the area to spread their pro-life message. Republican U.S. Representatives Jim Banks (IN-3), Todd Rokita (IN-4), and Luke Messer (IN-6) were all there to show their support.

“This isn’t a partisan event, but these are deeply pro-life individuals who are active and involved in the political process, and they’re as energized as they have ever been,” Banks said.

One of the highlights from the evening was the keynote speaker.

Melissa Ohden said she survived a saline abortion 40 years ago. Ohden said her mother was pressured into having an abortion when she was in college. After performing a saline abortion procedure, doctors expected Ohden to be delivered dead. But much to their surprise, she survived.

Now she uses her unique perspective to spread her message.

“I always say it’s easy to believe in this idea of choice or a woman’s right until you are the person who didn’t have a choice,” Ohden said. “I would really just encourage people to consider what that’s like for us.”

Ohden has two daughters of her own now and was able to meet her birth mother for the first time a year and a half ago.

She said they meet up regularly and her mom contributed to her book called “You Carried Me.”

Ohden also said she hopes women considering abortion know they’re not alone. She encouraged them to reach out for help and seek other options.

“Consider when we talk about a right, that the right to live is the most basic human right, and without that right there are no other rights.” Ohden said.