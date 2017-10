FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one of the top gymnasts in the state, Olivia Cronenwett has decided to play soccer at the next level.

The Homestead midfielder signed her letter of intent to play soccer at St. Francis on Monday.

She finished in the top 25 at the IHSAA gymnastics state meet in the spring. Her physicality thanks to her upper body strength makes her a valuable asset for the Cougars in the coming years.