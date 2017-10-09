Faith leaders establish Fort Wayne Solidarity Network in reaction to DACA repeal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ‘solidarity hotline’ has gone live in Fort Wayne to help immigrant families at risk of separation because of the repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The diverse leaders of the Northeast Indiana Congregation Action Network (NE-ICAN) established the hotline Sunday.

The move is a reaction to 800,000 young people– including 11,000 Hoosiers – losing DACA.

Individuals and families confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or traumatized by local law enforcement can now call (317) 759-9474 and receive on-site support from ‘moral observers’ who will arrive within five minutes of the call to document the incident, accompany families and connect them to resources, with the hopes of tracking patterns over time that could lead to real policy change.

“All families are protected by the US Constitution’s 4th amendment, which is in violation every time police officers detain people for ICE without a warrant,” said Audrey Davis, Social Justice Ministries Director of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and NE-ICAN organizer. “Loving our neighbor as ourselves means no immigrant family will stand alone. As faith leaders, we will stand with every family, and fight for policies that put families first in city hall, the statehouse, and Congress.”

For the last four months, NE-ICAN faith leaders and organizers have been gathering in homes and church basements to hear the stories of Fort Wayne’s vulnerable and excluded.

The concerns of these groups prompted NE-ICAN and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to create a network of people that are connected by race, faith, and socio-economic experience to create a new story for the families of Fort Wayne and Indiana.

For further information, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/social-justice.