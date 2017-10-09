Comcast installs more wi-fi hotspots around Fort Wayne

Related Coverage Comcast installs 175 public wi-fi hotspots in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN -– Fort Wayne residents and visitors can stay connected over WiFi in more places around town as a result of Comcast installing 25 new XFINITY WiFi outdoor hotspots, bringing the total number of outdoor hotspots to more than 200.

Selected hotspot locations include areas with heavy foot traffic, including public parks, shopping centers and restaurants. The growing network of outdoor, business and home hotspots allows Xfinity Internet and mobile customers to connect their laptops, tablets and smartphones at no additional charge, while non-customers are offered two free sessions per month.

“More connectivity for Fort Wayne is another quality of life amenity that benefits our entire community,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “When businesses look to locate new offices or increase existing operations, our network strength for businesses and residents is a top priority and it enhances our ability to be a point of destination city for employers, families and visitors.”

The company has launched additional, publicly dedicated, XFINITY WiFi outdoor hotspots across other Indiana communities. Comcast’s strategy to make Wi-Fi available in more places complements the company’s thousands of existing shared residential and business hotspots in the area, which most XFINITY Internet customers can access at no additional cost.

The local Wi-Fi expansion follows two recent announcements that show Comcast increasingly capitalizing on its growing national network of 18 million in-home and outdoor hotspots.

In April, the company introduced Xfinity Mobile, a wireless service that uses America’s largest, most reliable 4G LTE network and the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network to deliver customers a better wireless experience that saves them money on the most popular devices from Apple, Samsung and LG.