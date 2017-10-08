Muncie man convicted of woman’s ’09 fatal stabbing for drugs

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Muncie man of murder in the slaying nearly eight years ago of a woman whom prosecutors say was stabbed about 70 times while being robbed of prescription pain medicine.

The Delaware Circuit Court jury needed just one hour Friday to find 36-year-old Danny Saintignon Jr. guilty of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary in the death of Monica Brown. The Star Press reports the 35-year-old mother of four children was found slain in her Muncie home on Christmas Eve 2009.

During the two-week trial, co-defendant Tyler Barton testified Saintignon enlisted him to help steal the pain medications from Brown. Barton and Saintignon’s former wife testified the defendant had confessed to the slaying.

The judge set Saintignon’s sentencing for Jan. 4.

