Meth-Related charges for couple following traffic stop in Whitley County

Whitley County, Ind. (WANE) – A 22-year-old woman from Ligonier and a 24-year-old man from Huntington were arrested by Indiana State Police Troopers following a traffic stop on U.S. 30 in western Whitley County Saturday afternoon on meth-related charges.

According to Master Trooper Aaron Cook, Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m., he stopped a Dodge pickup truck which was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in the area of County Road 400 W for a traffic violation.

Cook began to interact with the driver, Laura C. Koze, 22 from Ligonier and her male passenger, 24-year-old Tyler L. Neal from Huntington. The trooper asked Koze to step out of the vehicle. While he was speaking with her, Master Trooper Todd Reed asked Neal to step out and began to speak with him.

eastbound on the shoulder of U.S. 30.

After a short foot chase, Neal was caught, subdued and taken into custody. A subsequent search of the truck revealed approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Both Koze and Neal were taken to and incarcerated in the Whitley County Jail on several preliminary charges, each. Koze is charged with possession of methamphetamine (with prior conviction), a Level 3 felony, dealing methamphetamine (with a prior conviction), a Level 3 Felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (with a prior conviction), a Class A Misdemeanor.

Neal is charged with possession of legend drug, a level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, false informing, a class C misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.

Neal is also being held on arrest warrants out of Huntington County for arson and four counts of theft and Wabash County for failure to appear for driving while suspended and for leaving the scene of criminal recklessness.

Koze is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.