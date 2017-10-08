Komets stop Fuel 5-2

Fort Wayne, IN— The Komets gained a split of a home-and-home preseason series against the Indy Fuel with a 5-2 victory Saturday night in Fort Wayne.

Gabriel Desjardins netted his first of the preseason to give Fort Wayne an early 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the first frame. The Fuel answered with two markers before Marco Roy bagged his first of the night, a short-handed effort, at 12:07 of the second to pull the Komets even at 2.

Garrett Thompson gave the Komets the lead for good at 15:54 of the second period with his first of the exhibition campaign. The Komets sealed the win with a pair of goals in the third by Tyson Fawcett and Roy.

Roy totaled two goals and an assist for a three point night and leads the Komets in the exhibition season with four points. Jamie Schaafsma dished an assist Saturday night and also has points in each of the two preseason tilts (1g, 1a).

Garrett Bartus started in the Fort Wayne net and stopped 15 of 17 shots before Alex Sakellaropoulos entered in relief stopping all 16 shots faced and picked up the win. Matt Tomkins suffered the loss for Indy making allowing three goals on 17 shots. Goaltender Etienne Marcoux finished the final 18:08 for the Fuel and made five saves on seven shots.

The Komets will skate their third and final preseason game when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:30pm preseason tune-up Monday night at the Memorial Coliseum.

Home/Season Opener Oct. 14— The Komets will open 2017-18 hosting the Toledo Walleye on Sweetwater Ice at the Coliseum Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30pm. The Komets are home for four games in October before making their first road trip Nov. 5 to Kalamazoo.