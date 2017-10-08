Indiana author conducts 200 interviews to profile NE Indiana WWII Vets in book

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a historic collection unlike any other, one Indiana author has turned hundreds of interviews and dozens of photographs of World War II veterans into a book.

In “They Did It for Honor: Stories of American WWII Veterans,” 34 Northeast Indiana World War II veterans representing all branches of the military tell their stories. The book was released to the public in September.

To record the veterans’ stories, Author Kayleen Reusser conducted 200 interviews over the past five years of veterans. The Bluffton author features the stories of five women and 29 men representing 10 counties of Indiana

Among the book’s rare photos are historical aerial scenes that were shot by Huntington photographer Bill Jones. Several of Jones’ photos are on file at the Smithsonian Institute.

A book signing is on Saturday, November 4, at the downtown branch of the Allen County Public Library during the Veteran’s Day holiday. The party, is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Military members who attend to interact with fellow veterans as well as meet the public. Veterans have agreed to sign their respective sections of the book.